Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka climb to 3,158

Sixteen more patients who had previously tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged from hospital after completely recovering.

Nine patients from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 04 from the Iranawila Hospital and another 03 from the Welikanda Base Hospital have been discharged after testing negative for Covid-19.

This increases the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 3,158.

Sri Lanka’s tally of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus thus far is 3,333 while only 162 of them are currently being treated at hospitals.