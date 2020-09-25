Six more petitions against 20th Amendment

-

Six more petitions have been have been filed today before the Supreme Court challenging the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution, with a total of 18 petitions filed against the draft bill thus far.

The Attorney General has been named as the respondent in the petitions.

One of the petitions today was filed by the Young Lawyers Association.

In addition to this another petition was filed by a group of UNP candidates who had contested the recent parliamentary election including Dr. Ajantha Perera, Oshala Herath, Jeran Jegadeesan and Dr. Chandima Wijegunawardana.

The General Secretary of Ceylon Mercantile, Industrial and General Workers Union, Sylvester Jayakody, the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU), and two citizens T.D.B. Wijegunawardena and P.K.R. Perera have also filed petitions today.

Six petitions had been filed yesterday (24) by former Governor and Executive Director of the Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) Ranjith Keerthi Tennakoon, Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL), human rights activist Abdul Zanoon, a resident of Jaffna by the name of S.C.C. Elangovan and ‘Samagi Tharuna Balawegaya’ members Lihini Fernando and Lakmal Jayakody.