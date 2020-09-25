High Post Committee approves 08 new diplomats
September 25, 2020 05:29 pm
The Committee of High Posts of the Parliament has approved the appointment of 08 new diplomats including Sri Lanka’s new Permanent Representative to the UN and envoys to US, China, India and Japan.
The committee meeting was held today (25) chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and with the participation of Secretary-General of Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake.
The nominations for the appointment of the new ambassadors and high commissioners had been referred to the Committee on High Posts for its approval.
The following names have been approved by the committee:
- Mr. C.A. Chandraprema – Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
- Mr. S. Amarasekara – High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to South Africa
- Admiral (Retd.) K.K.V.P. Harischandra de Silva – Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Afghanistan
- Mr. Vishramal Sanjiv Gunasekara – Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Japan
- Mr. Milinda Moragoda - High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India
- Mr. Ravinatha Ariyasinha – Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States of America
- Professor Kshanika Hirimburegama – Ambassador of Sri Lanka to France
- Dr. Palitha Kohona – Ambassador of Sri Lanka to People’s Republic of China