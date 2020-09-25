COVID-19 cases count hikes as 12 arrivals test positive

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka escalated to 3,345 this evening (25) as 12 more persons were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The latest positive cases have been identified as 02 arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, 06 from Qatar, 03 from Ukraine and 01 from Albania.

In the meantime, the recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,158 earlier today after 16 more patients were discharged from hospitals upon regaining health.

The Epidemiology Unit says 174 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.