Maximum retail price of coconut gazetted

-

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has published an Extraordinary Gazette notification pertaining to the revision of Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of coconut.

Signed by CAA Chairman Major General (Retired) Shantha Dissanayake, the Gazette notification states that the revised prices will come into effect from today (25).

The new MRP for coconuts is as follows:

Coconut (circumference over 13 inches) – Rs. 70.00 per nut

Coconut (circumference between 12 - 13 inches) – Rs. 65.00 per nut

Coconut (circumference below 12 inches) – Rs. 60.00 per nut



No importer, producer, distributor or trader are allowed to sell or expose/offer/display for sale the listed items, above the new Maximum Retail Prices.