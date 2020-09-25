Maximum retail price of coconut gazetted

Maximum retail price of coconut gazetted

September 25, 2020   10:52 pm

-

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has published an Extraordinary Gazette notification pertaining to the revision of Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of coconut.

Signed by CAA Chairman Major General (Retired) Shantha Dissanayake, the Gazette notification states that the revised prices will come into effect from today (25).

The new MRP for coconuts is as follows:

Coconut (circumference over 13 inches) – Rs. 70.00 per nut

Coconut (circumference between 12 - 13 inches) – Rs. 65.00 per nut

Coconut (circumference below 12 inches) – Rs. 60.00 per nut


No importer, producer, distributor or trader are allowed to sell or expose/offer/display for sale the listed items, above the new Maximum Retail Prices.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories