Over 400 arrested in Western Province

September 26, 2020   09:43 am

Over 400 suspects involved in various offenses were arrested in a special operation conducted in the Western Province during the past 24 hours.

Among them, 330 have been arrested over drug offenses while another 72 have been arrested over other offenses.

Police has seized 108 grams and 48 milligrams of heroin from 143 persons arrested.

Meanwhile, police has arrested a suspect with 36 grams of cocaine in a raid carried out in the Borella area.

