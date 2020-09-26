Ipalogama PS member arrested with heroin

-

A member of the Ipalogama Pradeshiya Sabha, along with 02 others, has been arrested for the possession of heroin.

The arrest has been made in a joint operation carried out by Ipalogama Police and Sri Lanka Army intelligence units, last evening (25).

A stash of 3 grams and 65 milligrams of heroin has been recovered from the suspects, the Police said.

The arrested suspects, aged 26, 28, and 32 years, are residents of Ipalogama, Senapura, and Mahameegaswewa areas.

One of the arrestees has been identified to be a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member of the Ipalogama Pradeshiya Sabha.

They will be produced before the Kekirawa District Magistrate’s Court today (26).