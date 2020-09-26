28 more COVID-19 recoveries reported

-

Twenty-eight more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital after completely recovering from the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

Five Sri Lankans and 01 foreign patient from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 17 patinets from the Welikanda Base Hospital, and 05 from the Iranawila Hospital have been discharged.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 3,186.

146 patients are currently being treated for the virus at hospitals while 3,345 cases have been confirmed in the country thus far.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.