MT New Diamond owners, salvors agree settle govts Rs 442 mn claim

September 26, 2020   02:13 pm

Owners and the salvors of the ill-fated crude oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ has agreed to settle the government’s claim for the costs incurred by the Sri Lankan government in the assistance rendered to the ship and other related matters.

They have informed the Attorney General with regard to their decision through their lawyers, stated Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

Accordingly, the ship owners and the salvors have agreed o immediately and fully settle the government stakeholders’ claim of Rs 442 million.

