Ipalogama PS member remanded for possession of heroin

Ipalogama Pradeshiya Sabha member and 02 others, arrested for the possession of nearly 4 grams of heroin has been remanded.

Kekirawa District Magistrate ordered them to be remanded until October 06 when they produced at the court today (26).

The trio was arrested in a joint operation carried out by Ipalogama Police and Sri Lanka Army intelligence units, last evening (25).

A stash of 3 grams and 65 milligrams of heroin had been recovered from the suspects, the Police said.

The arrested suspects, aged 26, 28, and 32 years, are residents of Ipalogama, Senapura, and Mahameegaswewa areas.

One of the arrestees was identified to be a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member of the Ipalogama Pradeshiya Sabha.