Tuition teacher arrested with heroin and cannabis

An individual has been arrested over the possession of heroin and Kerala Cannabis, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The arrestee has been identified to be a math tuition class teacher from Modara area.

Police have found 150 grams of heroin and 6 kilograms of cannabis on the suspects.

The total worth of the narcotic drugs recovered from the suspects is nearly Rs 5.5 million.

During preliminary investigations, the tuition teacher has revealed that he engaged in the racket to buy a luxury vehicle for his wife.

Upon interrogation of the suspect has led to the arrest of two more individuals connected to the racket.

Police have seized 03 measuring scales and 04 mobile phones found on them.

The arrest has been made by the Crimes Division of the Negombo Police.