More coronavirus cases add to total count

September 26, 2020   07:25 pm

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country reached 3,349 as eight more arrivals from foreign countries tested positive for the virus today (26).

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,186 as 28 persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals upon recovery earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 150 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 13 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

