Showers possible in several areas

-

A few showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North Western provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts today (27), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva Provinces after 02.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The deep and shallow sea areas extending Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota to can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.