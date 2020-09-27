Man arrested with gold worth over Rs 40 mn

-

A person transporting gold worth over Rs 40 million has been arrested near the Karaba Lagoon area in Puttalam.

The arrest has been made yesterday (26) in a raid carried out by Puttalam Police.

The haul of 4 kilograms and 500 grams of gold had been transported on a motorcycle.

The arrestee is a male from the Nagavilluwa area in Puttalam.

It is suspected that the suspect had been preparing to smuggle the stock of gold to India.

The suspect is to be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today (27).