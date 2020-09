-

Sri Lanka Police has recovered consignment of over 1,000 kilograms of turmeric that has been smuggled into the country, stated Police Media Division.

Accordingly, police have found 1,024 kilograms of turmeric inside a lorry parked at the Pesalai area in Mannar.

The haul of turmeric is believed to have been smuggled into the country via sea routes, the Police said.