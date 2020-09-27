Sahaspura Sujeewa arrested

September 27, 2020   03:43 pm

A woman involved in heroin trafficking, known as ‘Sahaspura Sujeewa’, has been arrested in Borella, yesterday (26).

The suspect has been arrested in a raid carried out by the Anti-Corruption Unit in Borella.

Reportedly, 02 grams and 700 milligrams have been found on the suspect.

The suspect is 37 year old female named Michael Anthony Sujeewani alias ‘Sahaspura Sujeewa’ from the same area.

She is to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (27).

