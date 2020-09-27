More foreign arrivals bring COVID-19 total to 3,352

-

More foreign arrivals have added to the total count of coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka, stated the Department of Government Information.

One recent arrival from the United Arab Emirates, and 02 from Chennai, India, have pushed the total tally to 3,352 cases.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 131 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 3,208 as 22 patients were discharged upon recovery today.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.