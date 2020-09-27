More coronavirus cases reported

-

Eight more new cases of coronavirus infection have jumped the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 3,360.

Six among the new cases are recent arrivals from Chennai, India while another 02 are from Bangladesh.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 139 active cases are currently under medical care at various hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country moved up to 3,208 as 22 patients were discharged today upon complete recovery from the disease.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.