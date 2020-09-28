1,481 arrested during police operation in Western Province

-

Sri Lanka Police says that a total of 1,481 persons have been arrested during a special operation in Western Province.

Among them are 777 suspects arrested over various offenses, 514 suspects arrested for drug related offences and another 326 individuals with pending warrants who had been evading courts.

Around 70 suspects who had been evading police after committing various offences have also been arrested while 80 unsolved crimes have been solved, police said.

Meanwhile 47 foreign nationals have also been arrested for overstaying their visas.

More than 120 grams of heroin, nearly 3 kg of cannabis and over 67 grams of ice (crystal methamphetamine) were taken into custody during the operation.