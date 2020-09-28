Several spells of light showers expected - Met. Dept.

-

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva and North-central Provinces after 02.00 p.m.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The deep and shallow sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.