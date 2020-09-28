MT New Diamond Captain arrives at court

-

The Captain of the ill-fated oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ has arrived to appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Upon a request of the Attorney General, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) obtained notice on the Captain of the ‘MT New Diamond’ oil tanker from the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to appear before the court.

The Attorney General instructed the CID to name the Captain as a suspect for committing offenses under the Prevention of Marine Pollution Act No. 35 of 2008.

The Attorney General is of the opinion that adequate facts are available that the Captain of the oil tanker has committed offenses punishable under Sections 25, 26, 38, and 53 of the Prevention of Marine Pollution Act No. 35 of 2008.