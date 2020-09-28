Popular actor Tennison Cooray passes away at 68

-

Popular actor and film director Tennison Cooray has passed away at the age of 68 years, family sources told Ada Derana.

He has passed away while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, earlier today (28).

One of Sri Lanka’s best-known comedians, Cooray is an actor in Sri Lankan cinema and stage drama in addition to being a screenplay writer, film director, and producer.

He is best known for his comedy roles in films such as ‘Re Daniel Dawal Migel’ franchise, ‘Cheriyo’ franchise, ‘Peralikarayo’, ‘Somy Boys’, and ‘Wada Bari Tarzan’ franchise.