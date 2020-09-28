Woman attempting to mediate conflict assaulted to death
September 28, 2020 01:06 pm
A woman sustaining critical injuries in an assault has died in the Thalahena area in Talangama, stated the Police.
Reportedly, she had been assaulted when she had attempted to mediate a conflict between two parties in the area.
The woman critically injured in the incident had been admitted to the Koswatte Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.
The deceased is a 60-year-old resident of the Thalahena area.
An individual has been arrested in connection with the incident and he is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital under police protection.