Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka climb to 3,210
September 28, 2020 02:47 pm
Two more patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital after recovering and testing negative.
One patient from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and another from the Iranawila Hospital have been discharged.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 3,210.
Presently 139 patients infected with the virus are being treated at hospitals.