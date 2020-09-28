21 more petitions filed against 20th Amendment

-

Twenty-one more petitions have been filed today before the Supreme Court challenging the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution, bringing the total number of applications filed against the draft bill thus far to 39.

Election Commission member Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Youth Wing Chairman Mayantha Dissanayake and Attorney-at-Law P. Liyanaarachchi of the Sirilaka Janatha Peramuna are among those who have filed petitions today (28).

The Attorney General of Sri Lanka has been named as the respondent of these petitions.

A total of 18 petitions had been filed as of Friday (25) while tomorrow will be the final day to file petitions against the proposed constitutional amendment.

All petitions filed against the 20th amendment draft bill are expected to be taken up for consideration tomorrow (29) by the Supreme Court.