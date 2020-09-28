Legal action against 56 traders for selling coconuts above MRP

-

The Consumer Affairs Authority says that legal action is to be taken against 56 traders in several areas for selling coconuts above the prices according to the circumference.

The government recently set a Maximum Retail Price for coconuts according to the circumference of the coconut.

Accordingly, coconuts with circumference over 13 inches are to be sold at Rs 70 each, with circumference between 12 - 13 inches at Rs. 65, and with circumference below 12 inches at Rs. 60 per coconut.

The government gazetted that no importer, producer, distributor or trader are allowed to sell or expose/offer/display for sale the listed items, above the new Maximum Retail Prices.