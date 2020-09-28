Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka postponed again

-

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that the Bangladesh National Team’s Tour of Sri Lanka which was scheduled to take place during the months of September – November 2020 has been postponed owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“The decision was jointly taken by both Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), after careful consideration of the current health situation and the health regulations, such as quarantine requirements.”



The tour will be rescheduled when the International Cricket Calendars of both nations open up for a rescheduling, the statement said.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were scheduled to play a 03-match test series under the ICC World Test Championship, whilst Bangladesh was scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on the 27th September, 2020.