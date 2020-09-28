Final rites of actor Tennyson Cooray on Thursday

September 28, 2020   06:11 pm

The final rites of the popular actor and film director Tennyson Cooray are scheduled to be performed on Thursday (October 01).

The funeral will take place at the Methodist Church in Moratumulla at 3.30 pm, according to family sources.

The well-loved actor passed away this morning (28) while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. He was 68 years of age at the time of passing.

One of Sri Lanka’s best-known comedians, Cooray is an actor in Sri Lankan cinema and stage drama in addition to being a screenplay writer, film director, and producer.

