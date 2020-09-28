Two suspended trains to resume operations

Two suspended trains to resume operations

September 28, 2020   07:06 pm

-

The Sri Lanka Railways has taken steps to resume operation of two trains that had been temporarily suspended, stated the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, train number 1001 which previously left Colombo Fort at 6.45 am to reach Badulla will now operate daily from October 8 at the same times.

Train Number 1002 operating from Badulla to Colombo Fort will be operated daily at 8 am from October 9, said V. S. Polwatta, the Deputy General Manager (Commerce) at the Railway Headquarters.

He further said that the Sri Lanka Railway Department has also provided the facility of booking seats in the above trains.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories