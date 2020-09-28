Two suspended trains to resume operations

-

The Sri Lanka Railways has taken steps to resume operation of two trains that had been temporarily suspended, stated the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, train number 1001 which previously left Colombo Fort at 6.45 am to reach Badulla will now operate daily from October 8 at the same times.

Train Number 1002 operating from Badulla to Colombo Fort will be operated daily at 8 am from October 9, said V. S. Polwatta, the Deputy General Manager (Commerce) at the Railway Headquarters.

He further said that the Sri Lanka Railway Department has also provided the facility of booking seats in the above trains.