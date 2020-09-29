More foreign arrivals add to COVID-19 case tally

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country reached 3,362 as two more foreign arrivals tested positive for the virus today (28).

The new cases have recently arrived in the country from Lebanon, the Department of Government Information said.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,210 as 02 persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals upon recovery earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 139 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 13 deaths due to the virus outbreak.