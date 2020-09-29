-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka escalated to 3,363 on Monday night (28) as another person was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The latest positive case has been identified as a maritime security person who is currently under quarantine. In the meantime, 02 arrivals from Lebanon had also tested positive for the virus on Monday (28).

Further, the recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,210 after 02 more patients were discharged from hospitals upon regaining health.

The Epidemiology Unit says 140 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.