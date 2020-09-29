Cabinet approval to scrap Light Rail Transit project

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to terminate the Japanese-funded Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, which was planned to be implemented in Colombo as a solution for the traffic congestion.

The approval of the Cabinet was previously granted to kick off the project under the funds provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

However, the observations made by the Transport Minister have revealed that expected outcomes cannot be obtained through this project.

Taking into account the subject Minister’s observations, the Cabinet has decided to terminate the LRT project.