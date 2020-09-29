-

Twenty more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering, the Ministry of Health said.

Eight patients from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 06 from the District General Hospital of Hambantota, 04 from the Welikanda Base Hospital and 02 patients from the Iranawila Base Hospital have been discharged.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 3,230.

A total of 120 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospital.