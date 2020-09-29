Cabinet approval to ban cattle slaughter in Sri Lanka

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement the proposals tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on banning of cattle slaughter in the country with immediate effect, subjected to the implementation of relevant measures.

“As a country with an economy based on agriculture, the contribution of the cattle resource to develop the livelihood of the rural people of Sri Lanka is immense,” the government said in a statement.

“Various parties have pointed out that the livestock resource that required for traditional farming purposes is insufficient due to the rise of cattle slaughter and the insufficient of livestock resource is an obstacle to uplift the local dairy industry which enabling development of the livelihood of the rural people while reducing the substantial amount of foreign exchange attracted towards foreign countries on imported milk powder.

Taking this situation into consideration, the Cabinet of Ministers granted the approval to implement the following proposals tabled by the Prime Minister:

• Taking immediate necessary actions to amend the Animal Act No.29 of 1958, the cattle slaughter Ordinance No.09 of 1893 and other related laws and regulations passed by the local authorities regarding cattle slaughter which are currently in force the country.

• Taking immediate necessary actions to import the required meat and provide it at a concessionary price for the people who consume beef.

• Implementing a suitable programme for ageing cattle which cannot be used effectively for agricultural purposes.

• Banning of cattle slaughter in the country with immediate effect subjected to taking such measures.