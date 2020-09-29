24-hour water cut to several areas in Hambantota

September 29, 2020   04:23 pm

The water supply to several areas in the Hambantota District will be interrupted for a period of 24 hours tomorrow (30), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water cut will commence at 6 am tomorrow morning and will continue until 6 am on Thursday (01).

NWSDB says that Dehigahalanda, Mirijjawila, Sisipasagama, Godawaya, Manajjawa and Pahala Baragama areas will experience the aforementioned water cut.

The interruption to the water supply is caused due to the connection of the water transmission pipe from Amabalantota to Hambantota of the Ambalantota Water Supply Scheme to the water transmission pipe laid from the Hambantota Port. 

