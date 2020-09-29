Total cases hike to 3,365 as two more contract COVID-19

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka moved to 3,365 today (29) as two persons were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The latest positive cases are recent arrivals from Lebanon, the Department of Government Information said.

Further, the recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,230 after 20 more patients were discharged from hospitals earlier today upon returning to health.

The Epidemiology Unit says 122 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.