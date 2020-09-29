More coronavirus cases take tally to 3,373

-

Eight new cases of COVID-19 infection have increased the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 3,373.

Seven of the new patients are recent arrivals from Oman and the remaining one is from Qatar. In the meantime, 02 other arrivals from the UAE and Lebanon also tested positive for the virus earlier this evening.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 130 active cases are currently under medical care at various hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country moved up to 3,230 as 20 patients were discharged today upon complete recovery from the disease.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.