Spells of showers expected in some areas

Several spells showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of light showers may occur in North Western, Northern and North-central provinces.

Strong gusty winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur in the Northern and North-eastern deep sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and in the sea area off the coasts extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.