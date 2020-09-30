Sri Lankas COVID-19 infections count at 3,374

September 30, 2020   09:08 am

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka escalated to 3,374 last night (29) after one more person was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The new positive case of coronavirus is reportedly an arrival from Germany. Ten other arrivals – 07 from Oman and 01 each from Qatar, UAE and Lebanon – also tested positive for the virus yesterday. 

Meanwhile, the recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka sit at 3,230.

The Epidemiology Unit says 131 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

