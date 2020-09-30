Day two of considering petitions against 20A begins

-

The Supreme Court has commenced considering the petitions challenging the draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution for the 2nd consecutive day this morning (30).

Five-member judge bench, chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, is hearing the 39 petitions challenging the draft bill.

The bench consists of four other Supreme Court justices namely Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardhane and Vijith Malalgoda.

Thirty-nine petitions in total had been filed against the draft bill of the 20th Amendment so far.

Citing the Attorney General as the respondent, the petitions were put forward by the Election Commission member Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Youth Wing Chairman Mayantha Dissanayake and Attorney-at-Law P. Liyanaarachchi of the Sirilaka Janatha Peramuna, Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL), former Governor and Executive Director of the Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) Ranjith Keerthi Tennakoon, human rights activist Abdul Zanoon and many others.

When the petitions were taken up yesterday, Attorney General Dappula de Livera informed the court that the Government has decided to add several amendments to the draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution during the committee stage in Parliament.