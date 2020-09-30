PCoI re-issues summons to Rajitha

-

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne has been issued summons to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing political victimization.

The summoning has been made with regard to a complaint lodged by Commander Sumith Ranasinghe of the Sri Lanka Navy intelligence.

Commander Sumith Ranasinghe has complained to the Commission that he had been arrested and remanded on false charges in connection to the case of the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo.

Several persons including former Minister Rajitha Senaratne have been named respondents of the charge.

However, as Senaratne failed to appear before the Presidential Commission yesterday (29), the summons has been re-issued.