Budget 2021 to be tabled in Parliament on Nov. 17

Budget 2021 to be tabled in Parliament on Nov. 17

September 30, 2020   12:21 pm

-

The government’s budget for the year 2021 is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament on the 17th of November this year.

State Minister of Finance and Capital Market and Public Enterprise Reforms  Ajith Nivaard Cabraal announced this during a media briefing at the Ministry of Finance today (30).


A Vote on Account for government expenses from September 01 this year was meanwhile passed in Parliament without a vote on the 28th of August.

The Vote on Account sought the approval of the Members of the Parliament for a sum not exceeding Rs. 1,300 billion for the period from September 01 until the budget for 2020 is passed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories