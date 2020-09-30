ASEAN Ambassadors commend govt for combating COVID-19

-

The Ambassadors of five countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have commended the government for successfully combatting the COVID-19 threat in Sri Lanka.

This was conveyed during a meeting held with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at Parliament yesterday (29), the Speaker’s Office said. Furthermore, it was stated that Sri Lanka is one of the leading countries in the world to have overcome the COVID-19 threat through the execution of a proper plan.

The Speaker and the Diplomatic community representatives discussed the COVID-19 situation in each country and how Parliaments conducts their activities. While appreciating the close ties the ASEAN countries have with Sri Lanka, the Speaker reiterated that Sri Lanka will continue the friendship in the future as well.

An invitation to visit Kuala Lumpur to further strengthen the bilateral ties by the Ambassador of Malaysia was also extended to the Parliamentarians from Sri Lanka. The request was welcomed in principality where the ambassador stated that a written invitation on this regard will be sent to the Sri Lankan Parliament in the future.

Tan Yang Thai, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Sri Lanka, Pham Thi Bich Ngoc, Ambassador of Viet Nam, Gusti Ngurah Ardiyasa, Ambassador of Indonesia, Chulamanee Chartsuwan, Ambassador of Thailand and Han Thu, Ambassador of Myanmar represented ASEAN at the meeting.

The Speaker was accompanied by the Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dasanayake and Wasantha Yapa Abeywardena.