Second term school holidays to start on Oct 09

September 30, 2020   05:31 pm

All governments will close for the second term vacation on the 09th of October 09, 2020, stated the Ministry of Education.

The schools will recommence academic activities for the third term on 09th of November, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Scholarship Examination for Grade 05 students will take place on the 11th of October.

The G. C. E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from the 12th of October to the 06th of November.

