Special unit to bring technology, research and innovation related services closer to general public

The Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation has initiated measures to setup a coordinating unit to bring Technology, Research and Innovation related services closer to the general public, as well as to provide technical guidance in addressing the issues related to the said fields faced by the general public, in pursuance of a concept by State Minister Seetha Arambepola.



It is envisaged to ensure an efficient and friendly service is provided promptly to all individuals seeking services from research and development institutions functioning under the Ministry.



This unit will be inaugurated on October 05, 2020 at the Ministry premises on the 6th floor of Sethsiripaya stage II building.



The ministry said this would pave the way for a place where a collective effort could be made to make use of research and innovation benefits towards the growth of the economy. Those who seek assistance from the unit will be provided with technical guidance and assistance for research and innovation, with the opportunity for commercialization.

Further, assistance will be provided for the small and medium scale entrepreneurs for business development, technology transfer and in securing financial assistance. Following the setting up of this unit, a representative from all the relevant institutions will coordinate with the unit on every Monday of each week, who will be held accountable for finding solutions for the said issues.



Services relating to the field of innovation and research will be facilitated by this unit with the coordination of Sri Lanka Inventors Commission, Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology, Industrial Technology Institute, National Engineering Research and Development Centre, Arthur C Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies, National Science Foundation, National Science and Technology Commission, National Research Council, National Institute of Fundamental Studies, Coordinating Secretariat for Science Technology and Innovation, Citra Social Innovation Lab, Vidatha Resource Centers established Island wide as well as World Intellectual Property Organization.



“It is expected that this unit will be instrumental in assisting inventors and entrepreneurs in saving their valuable time and energy otherwise spent on visits to numerous institutions in search of services or guidance, as well as avoiding many hardships and despair they would be subjected to, in developing their inventions or businesses.”