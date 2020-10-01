Spells of showers in several provinces today

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces and several spells of light showers may occur in North-western province, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly strong gusty winds of about 40 kmph can be expected in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers may occur in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and in the sea area off the coasts extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.