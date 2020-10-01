COVID-19 cases count moves up to 3,380

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka escalated to 3,380 last night (30) after another person was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The new positive case of coronavirus is reportedly a recent arrival from the United States. Five other arrivals – 04 from Oman including an Indian seaman and 01 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – also tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Meanwhile, the recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka sit at 3,230.

The Epidemiology Unit says 137 active cases are currently being treated at several hospitals including the IDH in Angoda, Welikanda Base Hospital, Iranawila Hosptial, Colombo East Base Hospital and Hambantota District General Hospital.