Three more infected with COVID-19 recover

Three more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (01), the Ministry of Health says.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 02 from the Welikanda Base Hospital and 01 from Hambantota District General Hosptial have been discharged in this manner.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 3,233.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 3,380.

The Epidemiology Unit says 134 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.