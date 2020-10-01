New COPE members to commence proceedings next week

-

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) of the Nineth Parliament will commence its proceedings on 6th of October, said its Chairman, Parliamentarian Prof. Charitha Herath.

Accordingly, the COPE Committee will meet for five days from the 06th to 23rd October, Department of Communication of the Parliament said in a media release.

The Ceylon Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd is scheduled to be summoned before the COPE Committee with regard to the special audit report submitted by the Auditor General on the procurement of coal by the Ceylon Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd for the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Coal Power Station from 2009.

Given the report, its officials have been summoned to the COPE Committee on the 06th of October 2020.

Chairman and Parliamentarian Prof. Herath said that COPE has summoned the relevant authorities on the 08th of October to discuss the Auditor General’s Special Report on the Operations of the Lakvijaya Power Station and its Environmental Impact.

The special audit report on feasibility study and procurement activities of the Central Expressway project will be taken up before the COPE committee on the 20th of October to which the Road Development Authority and the relevant Project Management Units have been summoned.

The Water Board, the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, the Central Environmental Authority and the local government authorities have been summoned before the COPE Committee the following day to take into discussion the Environmental Audit Report on Water Pollution of the Kelani River.

In addition, the Coconut Development Authority, the Coconut Cultivation Authority, the Coconut Cultivation Board and the Coconut Research Institute have been summoned before the COPE Committee on the 23rd of October.