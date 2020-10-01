Two recent arrivals test COVID-19 positive

Two recent arrivals test COVID-19 positive

October 1, 2020   05:24 pm

-

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 this evening (01), taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,382.

The Department of Government Information said the latest positive cases are arrivals from Oman.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 recoveries tally reached 3,233 earlier today as three more infected with the virus returned to health.

According to statistics, 136 active cases are currently receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories