Two recent arrivals test COVID-19 positive

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 this evening (01), taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,382.

The Department of Government Information said the latest positive cases are arrivals from Oman.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 recoveries tally reached 3,233 earlier today as three more infected with the virus returned to health.

According to statistics, 136 active cases are currently receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.